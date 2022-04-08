Augsburg v Mainz April 8, 2022 22:31 4:02 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v Mainz WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Augsburg Mainz Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 4:02 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v Mainz 1:31 min Matildas beat New Zealand in late thriller 2:07 min 2. Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf v Hansa Rostock 2:01 min 2. Bundesliga: Jahn Regensburg v Ingolstadt 3:29 min Copa Libertadores: The Strongest v Libertad 5:11 min Slick Estudiantes takes win over Velez Sarsfield 4:12 min Colo Colo topples debutant Fortaleza 0:15 min beIN SPORTS becomes the home of Sevens Rugby 0:19 min Rooney responds after Ronaldo's 'jealous' swipe 1:25 min Conte pushing 'fantastic' Kane to be world's best