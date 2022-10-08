MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Alonso took the reins at the Bundesliga club on Thursday (AEDT), replacing Gerardo Seoane after Leverkusen was beaten 2-0 by Porto the previous day.

Jeremie Frimpong's brace, as well as goals from Moussa Diaby and Paulinho, handed Leverkusen just its second win of the Bundesliga season, ensuring Alonso made a flying start.

Speaking at a post-match news conference, Alonso said: "We're happy. After two days with the team, we didn't have much time, but the players understood what we want and how we want to play.

"It was a complete performance today, both offensively and defensively. I think we can still improve a lot. We talked about some concepts and the players understood them. It's a good start for the road ahead.

"I saw good quality in the team, and I have to help to bring them onto the pitch. We were very focused today, we always have to be. Good concentration and a good mentality are the key.

"As a player you play on the pitch, as a coach you play on the sidelines. You have to be part of the game and try to influence the game."

Alonso must quickly switch his team's attention to the UEFA Champions League, however, with Leverkusen at risk of an early exit after losing two of its first three matches in Group B.

The Bundesliga outfit will host second-placed Porto on Thursday (AEDT), and Alonso is acutely aware of the match's importance.

"The game against Porto is very important for us," he added. "We still have every chance of progressing, but we need the three points to avoid being under too much pressure in the last two games."