Niko Kovac's men have been erratic this season and played out a dramatic 3-3 draw with Ajax in the UEFA Champions League as recently as Thursday (AEDT), but in Hannover they were irresistible and cruised to a victory that puts them level with second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on 30 points.

Bayern never looked to be in any danger of dropping points in Lower Saxony, taking an early lead through Joshua Kimmich and then consolidating their dominant position thanks to David Alaba's stunning strike in the 29th minute.

Things were similarly straightforward after the break, with the lively Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski getting in on the act to secure a 12th consecutive Bundesliga win over Hannover for the defending champion.

It took Bayern just 64 seconds to break the deadlock as Thomas Muller – making his 300th Bundesliga appearance – played a hopeful overhead volley to the edge of the penalty area from the byline, and Kimmich found the bottom-left corner.

Muller should have got a goal of his own in the 19th minute, but he fired over from 18 yards after being found by Leon Goretzka.

Alaba made no such error just before the half-hour mark, however, smashing a gorgeous left-footed half-volley into the roof of the net from 20 yards after a Bayern corner was partially cleared.

Gnabry extended the lead early in the second period, prodding home from close range after seeing his initial shot blocked by a defender.

The previously disappointing Lewandowski joined in just after the hour – nodding in a cross from the excellent Kimmich, but the Poland star could not get a second as he inexplicably fired into the side-netting from six yards in stoppage time.