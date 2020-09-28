Struggling Schalke parts ways with Wagner

Wagner was under pressure to deliver heading into the 2020-2021 campaign, but a slow start which included an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern on the opening day of the season, has cost the German his job.

FC Schalke 04 have relieved David #Wagner of his duties with immediate effect.#S04 pic.twitter.com/5kh9UdPqGW — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 27, 2020

With the club's winless run extending to 18 league games after yesterday's defeat to Werder Bremen, the club has decided to relieve Wagner of his duties.

"We all hoped we'd be able to turn a corner with David," Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said.

"Unfortunately, the first two matches of the new season haven't delivered the necessary performance levels and results. We'd like to thank David and [his coaching staff] for all their efforts to get Schalke back on track."