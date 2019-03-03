Pavard determined to dispel doubts at Bayern

Pavard, 22, will call the Allianz Arena home from next season after Stuttgart agreed to a deal worth a reported €35million.

Bayern were persistent in their pursuit of the versatile defender despite the difficult season he has endured since winning the World Cup with France.

Stuttgart, seventh in the Bundesliga last season, finds itself in danger of relegation this term, but Pavard remains confident he can adapt to the pressures of consistently performing at the top end of the table.

"I've always believed in myself," Pavard said. "It's not that I have a big head, it's that I have confidence in myself.

"I don't look at the comments. I play my football, I always give everything.

"I will prove to them that there is no reason to doubt me."

Pavard will link up with compatriot Corentin Tolisso at Bayern and another France international, Atletico Madrid left-back Lucas Hernandez, is heavily rumoured to be in line for a move to Bavaria.

Les Bleus playmaker Florian Thauvin has also been linked and Pavard would be happy to give the pair a ringing endorsement.

"They are friends, I'm very close to them, so it would make me very happy [if Lucas and Thauvin joined Bayern]," he said.

"And if the club was to ask me questions about them, I would tell them good things."