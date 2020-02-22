Paderborn confirms death of girl at Bayern

Bayern won 3-2 at Allianz Arena, but the result has been overshadowed by Sunday's (AEDT) announcement that a child died after collapsing at the venue.

The club also revealed the girl, who was taken to a Munich hospital but could not be resuscitated, was the niece of Streli Mamba, its forward, who was substituted after 53 minutes of the fixture.

"Paderborn is deeply shaken and expresses its deepest sympathy to the family," a club statement read. "The club asks to respect the privacy of the player's family and, like the family, will not comment on this incident."

Bayern also issued a statement, offering its condolences to the family.

"The whole of FC Bayern is devastated and expresses deepest sympathy and condolences to the girl's family," the defending Bundesliga champion said.