Hansi Flick's side twice saw a one-goal lead erased by its lowly visitor in an absorbing encounter, with efforts from Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski cancelled out by Dennis Srbeny and Sven Michel.

However, two minutes from the end of normal time, Gnabry and Lewandowski combined to seal maximum points for Bayern, albeit in unconvincing fashion.

After avoiding a remarkable slip-up, Bayern can watch the rest of the weekend's action with the pressure firmly on challenger RB Leipzig as it visits Schalke on Sunday (AEDT) looking to reduce the gap back to a point.