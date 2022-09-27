Neuer and Goretzka back in Bayern training

The duo were named in Hansi Flick's squad for the final two Nations League group games against Hungary and England, but were ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, Bayern goalkeeper Neuer and midfielder Goretzka were back on the training field on Wednesday (AEST).

Welcome back, lads! 🤩



Some of the squad returned to Säbener for training today 💪#packmas pic.twitter.com/aPvykGX2Wq — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 27, 2022

Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer and Josip Stanisic have all also returned to the fold for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

In Neuer and Goretzka's absence, Germany slipped to its first defeat since Flick took charge with a 1-0 loss to Hungary, before playing out a 3-3 draw with England at Wembley on Tuesday (AEST).

Champions Bayern will go in pursuit of a first Bundesliga win in five games when it resumes domestic action against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (AEST).