Moukoko stalling on new Dortmund deal

Germany international Moukoko is out of contract with Dortmund at the end of the season and continues to be linked with a number of heavyweight clubs.

Reports from Germany earlier this week suggested the 18-year-old was ready to commit his future to the Bundesliga side, for which he has made 59 appearances.

While talks with Dortmund remain ongoing, however, Moukoko's agent Patrick Williams has revealed there is still some way to go in an apparent boost to interested suitors.

"I can confirm we are not yet about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund," Williams said.

"I can also assure you the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that much.

"But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring.

"A player like Youssoufa is interesting for all top clubs in the world. Especially when he is free and has a future in the German national team."

Moukoko has been with Dortmund since he was 12 and broke the record as the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history when making his debut a day after turning 16.

Interest in Moukoko has only increased after he became the youngest Germany player to make a FIFA World Cup appearance in its shock defeat to Japan (18 years, three days).

Moukoko also became the youngest player to make a FIFA World Cup appearance overall since Nigeria's Femi Opabunmi against England in 2002 (17 years, 101 days).

Asked about his future with Dortmund last month, the academy product said: "I feel very comfortable at the club. I know the environment, my friends are there.

"I love the club and the fans love me, I hope. Not everyone can say that about themselves. I would really like to stay in Dortmund, I have everything there."

Moukoko has a combined 10 goals and assists for Dortmund this season, a tally that is bettered only by England star Jude Bellingham (12) among Dortmund players.