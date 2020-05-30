Bundesliga latest
Bundesliga

Leverkusen boss Bosz allays Havertz injury concerns

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said Kai Havertz is "fine" after the in-form star suffered a late injury in Saturday's (AEST) victory over Freiburg.

Getty Images

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Havertz scored the winning goal as Leverkusen moved up to third in the Bundesliga by edging Freiburg 1-0 away from home.

The in-demand Germany international, who made it five goals in four games since the coronavirus-enforced break ended this month, hobbled off just past the hour with a knock but Bosz allayed the injury concerns.

"He is fine. I don't know how bad it is, but I think he's gonna be OK," Bosz said after the match.

It was a record-breaking outing for Havertz, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored his 35th Bundesliga goal, making him the first player under the age of 21 to reach that total.

"I'm very happy for him, of course," Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey said. "He's very, very talented - I think we all know that."

"For him to be able to be doing that gives young players a vision," Bailey added. "Anything is possible once you work hard. I think Kai Havertz is a very hardworking player.

"He's smart, and very intelligent on the pitch. I hope he continues to do this and help the team as much as possible because we need him."

News Bayer Leverkusen Football Bundesliga Kai Havertz
Previous Havertz nets winner but goes off with knock
Read
Havertz nets winner but goes off with knock
Next Schalke winless in 11 after another defeat
Read
Schalke winless in 11 after another defeat

Latest Stories