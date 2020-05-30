Leverkusen boss Bosz allays Havertz injury concerns

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Havertz scored the winning goal as Leverkusen moved up to third in the Bundesliga by edging Freiburg 1-0 away from home.

The in-demand Germany international, who made it five goals in four games since the coronavirus-enforced break ended this month, hobbled off just past the hour with a knock but Bosz allayed the injury concerns.

"He is fine. I don't know how bad it is, but I think he's gonna be OK," Bosz said after the match.

It was a record-breaking outing for Havertz, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored his 35th Bundesliga goal, making him the first player under the age of 21 to reach that total.

"I'm very happy for him, of course," Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey said. "He's very, very talented - I think we all know that."

"For him to be able to be doing that gives young players a vision," Bailey added. "Anything is possible once you work hard. I think Kai Havertz is a very hardworking player.

"He's smart, and very intelligent on the pitch. I hope he continues to do this and help the team as much as possible because we need him."