In-demand Simakan pens long-term RB Leipzig deal

Simakan joined Leipzig from Strasbourg ahead of the 2021-2022 season, playing a key role as the club won the DFB-Pokal for the first time in May.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham were credited with an interest in Simakan in the last transfer window, after the 22-year-old made 28 Bundesliga appearances last term.

But Simakan started 19 of Leipzig's 24 games before the World Cup break this campaign and he believes the club represents the ideal place for him to continue developing.

"It was a big step for me when I arrived at the club a year and a half ago," he told the club's website. "I felt happy here from day one and I was welcomed with open arms.

"That is really important for me as it allows me to perform on the pitch and to develop in the best possible way.

"The club and the city have quickly become my second home and I’m quite simply delighted to be here.

"We have already achieved a lot in 2022 and I'm looking forward to everything that is still to come."

Leipzig has recovered from a poor start to the season since Marco Rose replaced Domenico Tedesco as head coach in September. It trails Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich by six points after 15 games.