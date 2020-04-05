Heynckes hails 'wise' decision to appoint Flick

It was announced on Saturday (AEDT) that Flick had signed a contract to be Bayern's head coach until 2023, having taken over from Niko Kovac on an interim basis in November.

Flick, Joachim Low's former Germany assistant, rejuvenated the struggling Bundesliga champions and guided them back to the top of the table, opening up a four-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund before the coronavirus pandemic brought action to a halt.

He has also led the Bavarian giant into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and secured a 3-0 aggregate lead over Chelsea in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Heynckes, who masterminded Bayern's famous treble in 2012-2013, believes keeping Flick on permanently was the right choice.

"Bayern made a wise decision by signing Hansi Flick as head coach," Heynckes told DPA.

"For me, he is the ideal coach because he has already had a lot of experience in various positions in football in the past.

"His qualities are professional competence, leadership in all areas, seriousness, solidity and an excellent public demeanour.

"I wish him and Bayern the greatest success in all three competitions."