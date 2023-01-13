Haller kicks cancer and scores a hat-trick

Haller intends to hand Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic selection issues in the second half of the season after starring in only his second appearance.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Bundesliga side from Ajax ahead of the season but is yet to feature competitively because of the testicular cancer diagnosis.

But he has now recovered, making his long-awaited debut in a friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf during e week, and followed on Saturday (AEDT) a superb performance against Basel with a hat-trick in a dominant 6-0 win.

The 28-year-old is now looking to build upon that when the season resumes, having waited over six months for his chance.

Asked by Sport1 what his objective was for Dortmund, he replied: "Many more goals. I'm expected to score goals, so I'll do it! I want to help the team. I feel better every day. It's nice that I'm back.

"I feel naturally tired after these hard sessions, but it's easier to train with the guys than alone. I want to make it as difficult as possible for the coach. He now has another striker."

Terzic hailed the performance of his striker after the game, saying: "The penalty was really good for him. The boys were very happy for him. After his experience, everything is easier."

Sixth in the Bundesliga, Dortmund returns to league action on 23 January (AEDT) at home against Augsburg.