The 46-cap Germany international has spent the last four and a half seasons with Gladbach, having arrived from rival Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

However, Ginter has been touted as a target for Serie A giant Inter and a number of other heavyweight clubs across Europe ahead of the January transfer window.

After months of speculation over his contract situation, the 27 year-old announced he will not be putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

"After long deliberations, I have decided not to renew my expiring contract," Ginter posted on Instagram. "After five fantastic years at Borussia Monchengladbach, it is difficult for me to take this step, but I've decided upon a different path for my personal and professional development.

"I owe a lot to the fans of Borussia and shall always carry this club in my heart. Now I will go with a full head of steam into the second half of the season.

"Those who know me know that I will give everything to accomplish the goals still possible in this season together with everyone else."

Ginter has made 165 appearances for Gladbach since joining in July 2017, 141 of those coming in the Bundesliga – the 12th most of any player in the division over that period.

He has featured 15 times in the German top flight in 2021-22 and ranks joint-sixth for aerial duels won (43) among defenders, seventh for successful passes (863) and ninth for touches (1,219).