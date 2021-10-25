Frontzeck replaces sacked Van Bommel at Wolfsburg

The 57-year-old is stepping up from his role as assistant to Mark van Bommel, who was sacked on Sunday following an eight-match winless run in all competitions.

Frontzeck, who was most recently in charge of Kaiserslautern until December 2018, will be supported by assistant coach Vincent Heilmann. Kevin Hofland and Alex Abresh have not been retained, however.

Michael Frontzeck has been placed in charge of #VfLWolfsburg on an interim basis following the departure of head coach Mark van Bommel on Sunday afternoon.



Read More: https://t.co/46MW4h6A2m pic.twitter.com/4GS7hPY9pF — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 25, 2021

The new appointment comes after Van Bommel was dismissed following the 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Freiburg, Wolfsburg's fourth successive loss in all competitions.

It is ninth in the German top flight, with 13 points from nine matches, and bottom of Champions League group G after three games.

Despite its form, Van Bommel believed he was the right man to turn things around for the club.

"I'm surprised and disappointed by the decision because I'm certain that we would have managed to get back on track together," he said. "I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly."

Frontzeck's first game in charge will be against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.