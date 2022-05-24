Former Bayern boss Kovac takes over at Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg began the 2021-2022 campaign with Marc van Bommel at the helm, but he was dismissed in October after a promising start tailed off dramatically.

Successor Florian Kohfeldt inspired a brief upturn in form, only for a nine-match winless run to see the team fall from the European places in November to a potential relegation battle in January.

⏳"ANNOUNCE NIKO" they said...

✅ Niko Announced



Willkommen Niko! 👏



Niko Kovac becomes the new coach of #VfLWolfsburg!



The 50-year-old has signed a contract with the Wolves until 2025.



Niko Kovac becomes the new coach of #VfLWolfsburg!

The 50-year-old has signed a contract with the Wolves until 2025.

Kohfeldt remained at the helm as Wolfsburg recovered to secure a mid-table finish, although he was sacked following the final-day draw with champions Bayern Munich.

Next, Wolfsburg has turned to Kovac, who was last in work at Monaco in Ligue 1.

He has signed a three-year contract and will aim to repeat the successes of his previous Bundesliga stints, winning the DFB-Pokal with Eintracht Frankfurt and both the league and cup at Bayern Munich.

"I am a child of the Bundesliga," Kovac said, "and the desire and motivation are very great to open another successful chapter with the Wolves."

Former Bayern coach Kovac, who also has experience with Croatia, left Monaco during Ligue 1's winter break at the start of this year.

The principality club subsequently enjoyed a stunning late-season run under Philippe Clement to finish third and enter next season's Champions League qualifying rounds.