Flick set to stay on as Bayern coach

Flick has overseen eight wins from 10 games in all competitions, having been placed in charge after Niko Kovac was sacked at the start of November.

After Bayern beat Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday (AEDT), thanks to late goals from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry, Rummenigge outlined his happiness with the club's progress.

"I make no secret of the fact that we are satisfied with the development of the team and the quality of play," Rummenigge said.

"The results are also very good. There's nothing to be said against it.

"Both parties are satisfied. He's doing a good job."

Bayern has scored 32 goals in its 10 matches under Flick and will head into the winter break four points off the top of the Bundesliga table.

Asked about his future, Flick said: "We will find the time to sit down together on Sunday. I'm not in a hurry and we'll see how things go."