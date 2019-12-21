The reigning Bundesliga champion, which saw injury troubles deepened by the first-half exit of Javi Martinez, looked set to lose further ground at the top of the table as visiting goalkeeper Koen Casteels produced a fine performance at Allianz Arena.

Bayern appeared to be running out of ideas in the closing stages after creating plenty of chances prior to the interval, but substitute Zirkzee, who scored a key goal on his league debut against Freiburg in midweek, again provided a dramatic late intervention.

The 18-year-old converted Thomas Muller's cut-back in the 85th minute to break the deadlock, before Serge Gnabry added a second to make his side's victory certain.

Bayern will now head into the winter break four points off the top of the table, having ultimately finished 2019 on a high note.