Flick ignores Bayern talk as Klassiker looms

Flick has taken over at Bayern in a caretaker capacity since Niko Kovac's sacking, having previously served as assistant coach.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge saw the Bundesliga champion defeat Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but he faces a mammoth fixture this weekend.

Bayern, fourth in the Bundesliga and four points off the top, hosts second-placed Dortmund on Sunday (AEDT).

As Flick explained after Bayern's European win, the upcoming match can be his only concern despite the continued wait for the appointment of a new coach, potentially impacting his role at the club.

Thomas Tuchel was linked with the job but stated his desire to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, while reports suggest Bayern will not turn to veteran Arsene Wenger.

"Dortmund is the finish line," Flick said. "We want to get there with a win. That's what drives me and the staff. I feel that the team is ready.

"Everything else does not concern me. It's about Bayern — I have accepted that. The club will make its decision."

The pressure of Der Klassiker will not get to Flick, though. "I have seen many important games — for example, with the national team [assistant Flick stepped in for suspended coach Joachim Low at UEFA Euro 2008]," he added.

"I am enjoying the two games now. I am relaxed, although the nights do not bring a very deep sleep. You worry."

Kovac's position at Bayern appeared to be weakened by a dispute with Thomas Muller, whom he suggested would only play a fringe role going forward.

Muller is back in the fold but it did not take Flick long to run into problems with naming a team from Bayern's packed squad.

Thiago Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho were both left out of the side against Olympiacos, settling for places on the bench.

"It is quite normal that you are angry if you do not play," Flick said. "But all who are in our 18-man squad can play. Everyone knows that the situation is not easy. It's a normal mix in professional football."

There will be increased focus on the Dortmund team, too, as Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho are both doubts, but Flick will prepare for the possibility they are each declared fit.

"We set the team out considering all possibilities," he said. "Then 90 minutes before the game, we know and then we have time for the final touches."