Flick emulates Guardiola feat with Klassiker win

Bayern beat second-placed Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the behind-closed-doors Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park through Joshua Kimmich's outrageous first-half strike to move seven points clear at the top.

In doing so, the reigning champions made it seven Bundesliga wins in a row and 13 victories in their last 14 since losing 2-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach towards the end of last year.

That is one of only two losses for Bayern under Flick, who initially replaced Niko Kovac on a caretaker basis in November before taking over permanently last month.

Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are the only other teams to have taken points off the league leaders during that period, winning 2-1 and drawing 0-0 respectively.

Guardiola, whose team won 16 of their opening 18 games in 2013-14 - drawing the other two, went on to enjoy three trophy-laden seasons at the Allianz Arena that saw Bayern win seven major honours.