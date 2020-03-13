DFL proposes Bundesliga suspension

The continued spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the football and sporting calendar, with the top two leagues in Germany among many to be affected.

This weekend's Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich's trip to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (AEDT), will largely go ahead as planned behind closed doors.

However, Hannover's clash with Dynamo Dresden has been cancelled after two players tested positive for the virus.

The executive committee of the league (DFL) intends to postpone all other fixtures after this weekend until early April, with the hope of still concluding the campaign in the next few months.

"The goal is still to end the season by the summer — from a sporting point of view, but especially because premature ending of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs," a statement read.

"With a view to the coming weekend, both the DFL and the clubs will continue to maintain close contact with the Federal Ministry of Health and the local health authorities at the respective Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga stadium sites.

"The health of the entire population, and thus also of all football fans and all players in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, has top priority.

"The DFL, as well as many clubs and fan groups, are appealing for people not to gather outside the stadiums either, thus doing their bit to protect the population.

"The clubs will reduce the number of personnel needed for the match to a minimum on the coming match day."

A final decision will be made at a meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, UEFA announced on Friday that all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to take place next week have been postponed.