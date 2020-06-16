LaLiga is back!
Bundesliga

Davies clocks Bundesliga's fastest ever sprint

Bayern Munich flyer Alphonso Davies proved his status as the fastest player in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen.

Getty Images

Lewandowski strike seals title for Bayern

Alphonso Davies lived up to his reputation as a sprint king as he clocked the fastest speed in the Bundesliga since Opta records began.

The Bayern Munich left-back has been one of the breakout stars of the season, making the position his own after joining from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

It is Davies' outstanding athleticism that has particularly caught the eye, with his incredible ability to get away from defenders and hunt down attackers seeing team-mate Thomas Muller dub the Canadian "the FC Bayern Road Runner".

The 19 year-old's best attributes were on show against Werder Bremen as Bayern chased the victory that would clinch its eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

Davies recorded a top speed of 36.51km/h at one point in the first half as he again dominated the left flank.

That is the fastest of any player in the division since Opta's data collection started in 2013-2014.

News Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Football Bundesliga Alphonso Davies
Previous Arminia clinches Bundesliga promotion
Read
Arminia clinches Bundesliga promotion
Next Lewandowski seals eighth successive title for Baye
Read
Lewandowski seals eighth successive title for Bayern

Latest Stories