Six Nations
Bundesliga

Bayern skipper Neuer struck down by stomach bug

Manuel Neuer is a doubt for Bayern Munich's trip to Cologne on Monday (AEDT) after he missed training due to illness.

Bongarts

Watch the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Bayern confirmed its captain sat out Thursday's session at Sabener Strasse because of a gastro-intestinal infection.

Neuer, 33, has been an ever-present for Bayern in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season.

There was better news for head coach Hansi Flick as Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies were back among the first-team group having been laid low by a cold and an ankle knock respectively.

Following last weekend's 0-0 draw against second-place RB Leipzig, Bayern retain a slender one-point advantage as they pursue an eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Flick's side resumes its UEFA Champions League campaign with a last-16 trip to Chelsea on February 25.

News Football Bundesliga
Previous The stats that show Sancho would ace it at Man Utd
Read
The stats that show Sancho would ace it at Man Utd
Next Haaland wanted Dortmund despite Solskjaer link
Read
Haaland wanted Dortmund despite Solskjaer link

Latest Stories