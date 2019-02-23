Bayern confirms Coman hamstring tear

Coman came off the bench during Bayern's 1-0 Bundesliga win at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (AEDT), but lasted only nine minutes before he had to be replaced.

The France winger hobbled off and went straight down the tunnel, with coach Niko Kovac indicating tests would be needed to determine the extent of the injury.

Bayern duly confirmed Coman has torn his left hamstring, with the 22-year-old expected to be out for months rather than weeks.

He is therefore highly likely to be out for Bayern's return leg against Liverpool on 14 March (AEDT), with the sides having drawn 0-0 at Anfield.

"Kingsley Coman will not be available for Bayern Munich for now," a club statement read.

"The French winger has suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left posterior thigh ... during the Bundesliga home game against Hertha

"This is the result of the tests conducted by Bayern's medical staff. Coman had to be subbed off [67th minute] only nine minutes after being subbed on [58th minute]."

Coman played 81 minutes of the Liverpool game having been a pre-match doubt because of another injury scare.

He was hurt at the end of Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win at Augsburg, in which he scored twice and set up David Alaba for the winner, although tests cleared him of an ankle injury.

Coman missed three months of action at the start of the season with an ankle ligament damage sustained on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The attacker has previously signalled he would consider early retirement from the game if his injury issues persist, torn knee ligaments and serious ankle problems having marred his 2016-2017 season.

"It was a very difficult year," Coman said. "When I hurt myself, it was the end of the world for me.

"I hope I don't have to relive what I've been through, enough is enough. I will not accept a third operation — it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level. I will then lead another life, an anonymous life."