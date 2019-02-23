With Dortmund not in action against Bayer Leverkusen until Monday (AEDT), the defending champion seized the opportunity to pile pressure on to its rival despite a largely poor performance against Hertha.

The visitors carried the greater threat before Javi Martinez nodded Bayern in front just after the hour, settling nerves among the home supporters.

The final 30 minutes were still not wholly convincing, however, and long-suffering Bayern winger Kingsley Coman was dealt another injury blow, disappearing down the tunnel nine minutes after arriving from the bench.

A frustrating afternoon for a Hertha side that would have been good value for at least a point ended with Karim Rekik sent off as he lashed out at Robert Lewandowski off the ball.

Bayern lacked fluency in the first half and saw an early offside flag deny the visitors' Davie Selke the opener.

Jerome Boateng, in for the ill Mats Hummels, was required to hack clear in front of the goal-line when Salomon Kalou beat Manuel Neuer.

There was initially little improvement from the hosts after the restart and only a superb Joshua Kimmich block diverted a goal-bound Selke strike past the left-hand upright.

But it took just one opportunity for Bayern to break the deadlock, with the unlikely figure of Martinez making the difference as he rose above Rune Jarstein to head home.

There were few further chances, with only Coman's latest setback of real note as his team-mates had their task of holding on made easier by Rekik.