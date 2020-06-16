LaLiga is back!
Arminia clinches Bundesliga promotion

Arminia Bielefeld will return to the Bundesliga next season after an 11-year exile, with its promotion sealed thanks to results elsewhere in the second tier.

The 2. Bundesliga leader was on the brink of securing its place in the top flight after thrashing Dynamo Dresden 4-0 the previous day.

When second-placed Hamburg was held 1-1 by Osnabruck, leaving it seven points off the pace with two games to play, Uwe Neuhaus' side was able to celebrate.

Arminia's most recent spell in the Bundesliga ended with relegation in 2009, later twice suffering demotion to the 3. Liga before bouncing back.

