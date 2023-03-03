FC Magdeburg v Kaiserslautern March 3, 2023 21:54 5:00 min 2. Bundesliga: FC Magdeburg v Kaiserslautern WATCH the 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Magdeburg 2. Bundesliga FC Kaiserslautern -Latest Videos 4:55 min Dortmund holds nerve to keep pressure on Bayern 4:55 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig 5:48 min Championship: Hull City v West Bromwich Albion 5:02 min Serie A: Napoli v Lazio 5:02 min Vecino stunner ends Napoli's' winning streak 5:00 min 2. Bundesliga: FC Magdeburg v Kaiserslautern 5:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Paderborn v St Pauli 0:39 min PSG star Achraf Hakimi charged with rape 5:22 min Copa Libertadores: Millonarios v U. Catolica 5:57 min Always Ready dumped out of Copa Lib by Magallanes