A poor backpass from Hannover defender Julian Borner gifted an early goal to Kaiserslautern in the 11th minute, former United States international Terrence Boyd pouncing on the loose ball before squaring for Mike Wunderlich to break the deadlock.

Wunderlich twice had chances to add to this tally, but missed the target, while Kenny Prince Redondo, who replaced the injured Ben Zolinski, was denied by a Ron-Robert Zieler save at full stretch.

Hannover continued to struggle in the second period until the 75th minute, when Andreas Luthe had to be at his best to claw away a dipping free-kick from Sebastian Kerk.

That sparked Hannover, which levelled five minutes from time when Havard Nielsen scored having come off the bench.

Jannik Dehm missed a great chance to win it for the visitors with a shot from 12 yards, and it proved costly when Kaiserslautern's Kevin Kraus scored from close-range to win it for the hosts.