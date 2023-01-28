Victory for Fury against Derek Chisora in December opened the door for the British boxer and Ukrainian star Usyk to finally go head to head.

While yet to be officially confirmed, it is widely expected a bout will be scheduled in the coming months.

However, Fury could offer no further updates on the matter when he spoke over the weekend, saying he was in the same boat as his fans.

"I'm fantastic. I've had a good Christmas and New Year. I've been training, and we're just waiting on an announcement," Fury told Sky Sports.

"I'm in limbo like the rest of the world.

"I'm not interested in who, what, where or when. I just want to fight and that's it."

Earlier, Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum announced he expects a venue for the undisputed clash to be decided in the next week.

"I think both of the fighters have agreed to the fight, I think the question is where the site will be," Arum said.

"That will be sorted out hopefully next week and we'll have an announcement shortly.

"If the fight goes to the Middle East it will be sometime after Ramadan, and if the fight is in the UK it will be the beginning of April."

Before the Gypsy King returns to the ring, half-brother Tommy Fury will face off against Jake Paul next month in Saudi Arabia in a fierce grudge match.

While Paul splits opinion, and his move to boxing from the social media world has drawn plenty of criticism, Tyson Fury warned his younger sibling that he will face a capable opponent.

"I think he's a decent boxer. A lot of people think he's just a YouTube person who doesn't know how to box but I've actually seen him training and I've actually seen his fights and I think he's decent," Tyson Fury said.

"He's like a novice professional.

"He's only had six fights so he's exactly as good as he should be at this stage.

"He's not an Olympic boxer but then again neither am I."