Usyk's team making progress with Fury fight

WBA-Super, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Usyk and Fury – who are both undefeated – are expected to do battle early in 2023.

Bob Arum, who promotes WBC champion Fury, recently stated an agreement has been reached for the Brit to step into the ring with Usyk next year, with a date and a venue to be settled upon.

Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk does not envisage any stumbling blocks.

He told Sky Sports: "Probably yes [the contracts have been issued], but we have not received them yet,"

Krassyuk added: "Yes, we are on our way."

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman is relishing the prospect of seeing Fury and Usyk going toe-to-toe.

He told Sky Sports: "That's a fight that the WBC has promoted and has fought for since several years when [Deontay] Wilder was champion and [Anthony] Joshua was a champion.

"We put all the flexibility and possibility of the WBC to participate in doing so. Now if Usyk comes into place and Fury fights him that would be a tremendous happening for the world."