Fury rejects undisputed champion bout talk

WATCH the best of Australian local boxing LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fury has persistently claimed his April win over Dillian Whyte, which saw him retain the WBC heavyweight title with a sixth-round technical knockout, would be his last.

However, he would have the opportunity to become the undisputed heavyweight champion were he to fight the victor of Usyk and Joshua's reunion. Usyk beat Joshua by unanimous decision last September to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Joshua has reportedly signed the contract to fight Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August.

Reports have suggested Fury is in discussions to meet the winner, but he was quick to deny such claims on social media.

Responding to a tweet referencing that speculation, Fury posted: "This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!"