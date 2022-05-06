Fury maintains he is 'very happy' in retirement

WATCH the best of local boxing LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fury revealed before stepping into the ring with Dillian Whyte last month that the all-British fight at Wembley would be the last of his career.

The unbeaten 33-year-old maintained his boxing career is over after knocking Whyte out in the sixth round.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman stated that the governing body would be contacting Fury to find out whether he had definitely quit.

"The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week," Sulaiman said.

"We are ready to support him on whatever he decides. If he decides to retire, the WBC will fully support him."

Englishman Fury on Friday reiterated that he had not changed his mind.

"I am very, very happy and contented to be retired. It's been a long time coming and I am so much enjoying my retirement." he posted in a video on social media.