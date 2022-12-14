A long-awaited clash between the two men who hold the four divisional heavyweight belts is expected to take place in 2023, despite Usyk being ordered to take mandatory defences.

The WBA has ordered Usyk, its 'super' champion, to defend his belt against Dubois, the 'regular' champion, while the IBF has ordered the Ukrainian to face off against Filip Hrgovic.

Neither would stand in the way of a unification bout, Warren says, with the winner of that clash going on to face Dubois, as the WBA has priority over the IBF in the rotation system.

"They've ordered it, but a unification will come first. And that's what we're working on, which is obviously the fight with Tyson and Usyk," he said. "So, the winner of that will have to fight our man Daniel. Tyson is our man as well, and he'd have to fight Daniel.

"All the governing bodies will basically go for a unification fight, it's the first time in 25 years we would have had a unification of all the belts in the heavyweight division. That will take priority.

"But what they are saying afterwards, all the fighters, including Joe Joyce, who are number one or interim champions or in Daniel's case heavyweight champions, they will have to make their mandatory defences.

"They've been sitting around for ages for these fights and they [the governing bodies] will order them.

"Once the unification fight has happened then the winner has to start taking care of the mandatories or vacating a particular title, which would be their choice.

"If we can't get the Usyk fight on, which I doubt very much because I think we will get it on, then Usyk will have to defend his title against Daniel. But I don't think that will be a problem with Tyson."