The Aussies lighting it up on beIN SPORTS February 14, 2023 04:18 3:33 min It's been a phenomenal few months for these Aussie stars, who continue to light it up on beIN SPORTS! WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Manchester United Middlesbrough Celtic Hearts Football Aaron Mooy Tom Rogic Aussies Abroad Riley McGree Cameron Devlin Connor Metcalfe -Latest Videos 5:32 min Chelsea star Reece James talks to beIN 3:33 min The Aussies lighting it up on beIN SPORTS 8:29 min Odegaard talks football 1:16 min Neymar hints at playing at 2026 World Cup 1:17 min Serena Williams 'torn' over comeback 0:55 min Relieved Klopp felt Liverpool made a 'statement' 4:06 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter Milan 1:31 min Gakpo off the mark as Reds wins Merseyside derby 4:06 min Wasteful Inter dealt title blow in stalemate 4:05 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Salernitana