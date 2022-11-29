Mat Ryan's agent, former Danish international striker Mikkel Beck, confirmed the 30-year-old will almost certainly leave the club he joined in August as part of a pre-ordained script geared to provide him with UEFA Champions League football prior to the inevitable return of rival Kamil Grabara.

The Pole recovered from injury earlier than anticipated and that, along with a change of coach, saw Ryan edged from the top spot and casting his eyes elsewhere in pursuit of regular first team football.

But that was not before he got a first ever taste of Champions League football, and now the chance on Thursday morning (AEDT) to topple Denmark and reach the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Explaining that the Danish adventure was predicated on a short-term model, Beck said: “It looks likely Maty will move on in January.

“When we made the move to Copenhagen [from Real Sociedad] it was always to [ultimately] move on in January."

“Maty did everything he came for. He helped the team qualify for the Champions League group phase.

“He played in some of those games and whilst he’d have liked to play more there’s also another good goalkeeper at the club who came back (from injury) a little bit earlier than expected, we must say.

“But always knew the situation there. The club have a talented young goalkeeper they will hope to sell for a good fee at some point.

“We’re on the look out now and I’m pretty convinced and pretty optimistic about us finding a good solution for Maty in January. That’s what I believe will happen."

“The whole idea of the Copenhagen move was to give Maty as many games as possible leading up to the World Cup and, as I said, help them in the Champions League, which he did. So he achieved some of his targets.”

After a polished and poised performance in Australia’s stirring 1-0 Group D victory over Tunisia, Ryan - who has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Copenhagen - has a huge opportunity to impress potential suitors against the Danes.

“He’s prepared very well for this tournament and that’s what Copenhagen move has helped with,” Beck said, bearing in mind Ryan was not getting game time in Spain at Sociedad.

“We’ll work hard now to find a good outcome for Maty and it’s an extra bonus that he’s playing in front of the whole world in Qatar on the biggest stage of all.

“This is the best way to show yourself to the biggest clubs in the world.”