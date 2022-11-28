Alessandro Del Piero's soft spot for Socceroos November 28, 2022 17:35 1:23 min The Italian legend spoke fondly of his time as a player in Australia, urging the Socceroos to treat their crucial clash with Denmark as a home game. WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand Interviews Football Australia Denmark Group D Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup Alessandro Del Piero -Latest Videos 1:23 min Alessandro Del Piero's soft spot for Socceroos 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Korea Republic v Ghana 2:01 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Cameroon v Serbia 2:07 min Is it too early for Messi to move to MLS? 2:00 min Kudus lifts Ghana after second-half scare 2:01 min Stunning Aboubakar chip ignites Cameroon comeback 2:25 min Gakpo open to transfer move in 2023 2:00 min Spain and Germany share the spoils 1:59 min Beckham tipped to be among Man United suitors 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain v Germany