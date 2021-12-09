After winning the FA Cup at Wembley on Monday (AEDT), high-flying Chelsea played out a goalless draw with Juventus at Kingsmeadow in London on Thursday (AEDT).

The result, which left Chelsea waiting until the final group game to secure a place in the Champions League knockout stage, was overshadowed by a pitch invader during the closing stages of the match.

An individual entered the field to take selfies, prompting Chelsea and Australia star Kerr – who scored twice in the FA Cup victory over Arsenal – to barge over the pitch invader with her shoulder, leading to a yellow card.

"I don't know why he didn't just wait until the end. He could have had a photograph if he really wanted one," Hayes said.

"Jokes aside, you do have to think about player safety.

"We've seen in the growth of the game there is a sense that the players are more in demand. I think it should serve as a reminder to our stadiums and our stewards that we have to put player protection first."

It capped a frustrating night for Chelsea, which was unable to breach Italian visitor Juventus.

Chelsea is top of Group A after five matchdays, three points clear of Juve and Wolfsburg.

Hayes's Chelsea visits Wolfsburg at AOK Stadion on 16 December, looking to clinch a quarter-final berth.