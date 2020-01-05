It was an eventful first outing in Chelsea colours for the Matildas star, who broke through on goal early in the match, only to send her shot into the stands.

Kerr made up for the miss with a delicious back-heel into the path of on-rushing Bethany England, who made no mistake.

The assist wasn't the Australian's last involvement in the match, as Kerr had another shot parried by Reading 'keeper Grace Moloney. Erin Cuthbert was on hand to send the rebound into the net with a delightful, looping shot to make it 3-1.