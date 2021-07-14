As revealed by beIN SPORTS earlier this month, Ryan will fill the void left by previous understudy Miguel Ángel Moyá, who departed the club when his contract expired last week.

“I’m very excited to be back in Spain and to form part of a club that is on a good path," Ryan said. "With my experience, I hope I can help the team. The club has achieved a lot in the past few seasons and I think I, as a goalkeeper and person, can contribute.

"I will work very hard here.”

Sources close to Ryan claim he’s confident of making a strong claim to start the new season as first choice with a dream duel against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on 16 August.

