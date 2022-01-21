Socceroos star Boyle leaves Hibs for Saudi Arabia

Boiyle made 265 appearances for Hibs - scoring 65 goals - across a decorated stint that saw him become an established starting player for his national team.

The 28 year-old was part of the squad that lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016, scoring in the semi-final penalty shoot-out against Dundee United.

“We’d like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he’s done for Hibernian FC over the last seven-years. He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters," Hibs chief Ben Kensell said. “Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he’s an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in-front of him and makes it clear that it’s an option he’d like to take, then we have to listen.

“Discussion have been on-going for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance. We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what’s been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC.”