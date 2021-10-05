Ryan hoping to seize chance amid hectic schedule

Speaking before heading into camp for the looming World Cup clashes against Oman and Japan, Ryan conceded that with his new club perched near the La Liga summit, unseating inform incumbent Alex Remiro won’t be easily accomplished.

Ryan, 29, made his league debut for Sociedad in last week’s 3-2 win at Granada, with Remiro quickly reinstated for the next three games, including the weekend 1-1 draw at Getafe.

The former Brighton and Arsenal gloveman wasn’t helped by knee surgery soon after arriving.

But he is rapping on the door again now in his second stint in Spain after his previous spell with Valencia.

“Coming to a new club and not being able to hit the ground running and showcase what I can do probably didn’t help,” Ryan told beIN SPORTS. “But I got back quickly, I’ve made my debut and now I’m just trying to build on that.

“There’s a hectic schedule of matches ahead - twice a week when you have the Europa League and what not - and I’m just doing all I can in training to show the manager (Imanol Alguacil) that I’m ready and available.

“Fingers crossed I can try and rack up a good number of games. I was quite happy how I gelded with my teammates and will be better for the run.

“Alex has been doing really well statistically and has been leading the clean sheets.

“When he’s in that sort of form it’s a bit difficult to get a look-in. I just have to be ready when the next opportunity comes.”

While jousting with Remiro, 26, for a start, Ryan said the “goalkeeper’s union” was alive and well in Spain.

“I’ve never had issues with any other 'keeper I’ve been competing with - we look out for each other here as well,” he said.

“In the game I played Alex was there supporting me and advising me on certain players and I’ve tried to do the same with him where I can.

“You’re never going to achieve anything by wishing ill on anyone.

“Of course you want to be out there on the pitch but I’m never going to put myself above the team and get angry or whatever and not help and support my teammates.

“You have to be in a positive frame of mind when opportunities come.

“As a team we’ve been matching our aspirations so far - but a bit like with the Socceroos there’s along way to go and we haven’t achieved anything yet.”

With the Socceroos boasting 10 straight World Cup wins going into Friday’s (AEDT) cash with Oman in Doha, and the trip to Japan five days later, Ryan said “togetherness” was the key for Graham Arnold’s men.

“That’s always been the cornerstone for us,” he explained.

“The teams I’ve been involved with that have that have always been more successful than any others.

“With the rhythm and flow we’re in the results are mirroring performances

“We are looking to qualify in the most convincing way we can so that when the World Cup comes around will be ready to take the world by storm.

“We know how dangerous Oman can be because they knocked off Japan, which is no easy feat.

“And we have to give them a lot of respect for that.”