Mooy ruled out of Socceroos' Ecuador matches

The 32 year-old was ruled out of Celtic FC’s fixture over the weekend with back soreness, and upon consultation with the senior national team’s medical staff, the decision was made for Mooy to continue his recovery in Scotland.

Coming into the 26-man squad is St Mirren defender Ryan Strain, who played a starring role in his side's upset win over Mooy's Celtic in September - the last time Ange Postecoglou's men have tated defeat in the SPFL.

“It’s unfortunate for Aaron that he misses these games, something I know he was very much looking forward to playing, but his absence provides an opportunity to a further emerging player as we start this new campaign," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

“After speaking with Aaron, who missed this weekend’s game, he would only be able to play limited minutes if he came to Australia, so the decision was made for him to stay in Scotland and continue his recovery."

Strain, made his Socceroos debut against New Zealand in September, with Arnold acknowledging his run of consistent form this season.

“Ryan has been playing well for St Mirren and deserves this call-up,” he said. "These matches against strong opposition in Ecuador presents us with the opportunity to commence preparations for the next World Cup cycle, which starts again in November, followed by the AFC Asian Cup in early 2024.

“Building depth in the squad is important as we look to build upon what the team achieved at the World Cup in Qatar, and I’m excited by the blend of experience and youth that we’ve assembled for these two matches.

“This camp will also expose these new players to how an international window works, with limited training sessions and preparation time, which will hold them in good stead moving forward."