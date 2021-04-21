Iredale was competing for a spot in the first team at Wolfsburg after fighting back from two serious ankle injuries, before the COVID pandemic saw the Regionalliga Nord season postponed in October.

Fully fit and ready to realise his potential, Iredale’s patience was tested yet again as he waited for an update on when play will resume.

“It’s just been a lot of hoping and waiting. Each time there was a meeting it seemed the season was less likely to restart," he said.

After a season plagued by disruption was finally cancelled last week, the former Sydney FC prodigy confirmed his next move, joining 2. Bundesliga club Paderborn SC on a two-year deal.

“We had a couple of clubs interested in the 2. Bundesliga but we had a great talks with Paderborn and really liked the prospect of going there. It just seemed right,” Iredale said.

The move to Paderborn will see Iredale finally realise his dream of first team football, having starred in the U21’s for Sydney FC and Eredivisie club Heerenveen, before his most recent stint at Wolfsburg.

“It’s such a different feeling. You’re there, you’re in that first team environment so for me I’m really excited to get in there and show everyone what I can do,” he said. “I want to set a personal goal of being the top goals scorer in the team. I want to go there to really shine.”

News of Iredale’s move was overshadowed by the Super League saga, with saw 12 of Europe’s elite clubs confirm their intention to form a breakaway league, prompting widespread backlash.

Iredale hailed German football’s stance against the Super League after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund publicly refused to join the breakaway league.

"In Germany, clubs are very fan-oriented," he said. "When they say no to something like this with so much money involved they're really showing their strength in their unity as a club and county."

In a bid to shut down the league, FIFA threatened to ban players from Super League teams from competing at the World Cup, a threat Iredale believes would have successfully deterred most players.

"You know how passionate players are about representing their country, it's such an important thing. To say your'e not allowed to do that because you can't playing n this league, I definitely think players will say why should I give up playing for my country."

"If I was at that level, I wouldn't want to risk my chances of playing for my country I definitely wouldn't do it."

Before making his Paderborn debut next season, The 21 year-old has his heart set on representing the Olyroos at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

“I’m a strong self motivator and I know I have a big things that I need to be ready for coming up so for me I have been working as hard as possible.”

Despite the striker's undeniable talent, he conceded the interrupted season may hinder his hopes of being selected by Graham Arnold.

"The biggest thing Arnie has been saying is he wants to look at the players who are playing consistently. For me, it's difficult because I'm just playing friendly games.

"They told me the striker position is up for grabs, so I really hope they can have a camp before the tournament.

"If I can get into a camp I can really show what I can do, which will hopefully get me into the Olympic squad."