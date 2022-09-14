Arnold names seven debutants in Socceroos squad

Among the new faces in camp are 17 year-old Garang Kuol, who made his A-League Men’s debut in April, scoring four goals in his first seven senior games. His Central Coast Mariners’ teammate, Jason Cummings, who was born in Scotland but eligible to play for Australia, also joins him after moving to Australia in January this year, scoring 10 goals in his debut A-League Men’s campaign.

Tokyo 2020 Olyroos’ squad members Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Ryan Strain and Tyrese Francois, will also join the Socceroos’ squad for the first time as will Korea Republic-based defender Harrison Delbridge, who has been a regular starter for Incheon United with the K-League 1 side sitting fourth on the table. Thomas Deng, who also played at the Tokyo Olympics rejoins the squad for the first time since 2018.

“This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 tournament," Arnold said. "All players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November.

“With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

“I’m excited to see a number of young Australian’s gaining great experience across Europe and throughout Asia, and it is important we bring them into the national team environment to build on our depth and assess their capabilities at this level.

“We have been closely monitoring our players since qualifying for the FIFA World Cup™ and are regularly speaking with them about this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back into camp to work with our experienced group of players and the next generation of emerging stars.

“The incentive couldn’t be bigger, there’s a place at the FIFA World Cup™ at stake and if you’re working hard and playing well then there’s an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage."

Arnold also announced that goalkeeper Mitch Langerak, would return to the squad after reconsidering his decision to retire from international football.

“After speaking with Mitch, I understood his decision at the time was made for family reasons and the unique circumstances where he is living in Japan, which had strict protocols in place during the COVID pandemic," Arnold said. "We value him highly both as a person and a player, and he continues to perform at a high level in the J-League."

Capped eight times for the Socceroos, Langerak said he was looking forward to returning to the Socceroos family.

“I am humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent the Socceroos again," he said. "It’s been a difficult few years for all of us.

"When I had made the decision to retire, we were in the middle of strict lockdowns in Japan and at the time, I was facing the prospect of spending months away from my wife and young children, so I had to make the hard call to step away from international football for my family.

"I am grateful for another opportunity, it was tough watching the team from afar and I was so happy for everyone when we qualified for the FIFA World Cup™ and I can’t wait to re-join my teammates in Brisbane,” he said.

The game in Brisbane will be the final opportunity for Socceroos’ supporters, sports fans, and the public to see the team on home soil before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On the day of the fixture, Football Australia will announce the list of players selected in the Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’.

Three days after the Socceroos meet the All Whites in Queensland, the nations will play again at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Socceroos Squad to play New Zealand:

Nathaniel ATKINSON (Heart of Midlothian) Keanu BACCUS (St Mirren FC) Aziz BEHICH (Dundee United) Martin BOYLE (Hibernian FC) Jason CUMMINGS (Central Coast Mariners) Harrison DELBRIDGE (Incheon United) Milos DEGENEK (Columbus Crew) Thomas DENG (Albirex Niigata) Cameron DEVLIN (Heart of Midlothian) Mitchell DUKE (Fagiano Okayama) Tyrese FRANCOIS (HNK Gorica) Denis GENREAU (Toulouse FC) Ajdin HRUSTIC (Hellas Verona FC) Jackson IRVINE (St. Pauli) Fran KARACIC (Brescia Calcio) Joel KING (Odense Boldklub) Garang KUOL (Central Coast Mariners) Mitch LANGERAK (Gk) (Nagoya Grampus) Mathew LECKIE (Melbourne City FC) Awer MABIL (Cadiz CF) Jamie MACLAREN (Melbourne City FC) Riley MCGREE (Middlesbrough FC) Connor METCALFE (St. Pauli) Aaron MOOY (Celtic FC) Andrew REDMAYNE (Gk) (Sydney FC) Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt) (FC Copenhagen) Trent SAINSBURY (Al-Wakrah) Ryan STRAIN (St Mirren) Adam TAGGART (Cerezo Osaka) Marco TILIO (Melbourne City FC) Bailey WRIGHT (Sunderland)