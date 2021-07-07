EURO 2020
Aussies Abroad

Alou Kuol scores on debut for Stuttgart

Australian striker Alou Kuol got on the scoresheet with a well-taken finish as Stuttgart coasted to a 10 pre-season friendly win over FSV Hollenbach.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart fielded two different starting line-ups against the fifth-tier Hollenbach, with the former Central Coast Mariners star entering the match as part of the second half starting XI.

It took the 19 year-old rising star barely half an hour to show why he was regarded among the most exciting and clinical finishes in the A-League last season, showing poise and calmness to guide the ball into the net to give his side a 7-1 lead just after the hour mark. 

Watch Kuol's goal here:

Stuttgart, minus three of its Euro 2020 stars, scored three more in what amounted to little more than a training run, but for Kuol - who joined the Bundesliga club on a five-year deal in Arpil, it was an important first impression.

"The bond between the two parts of the team was good and there was a certain amount of joy in the game, which also meant we scored many beautiful goals," Stuttgart manager Pellegrini Matarazzo said." 

