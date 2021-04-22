WATCH the ATP TOUR LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Next up for the second seed is a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-3, while Jannik Sinner beat Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (11-9) 6-2.

"I was happy with my level today," said Auger-Aliassime.

"It's never easy to play against him and it's great to have won in straight sets. The next match won't be easy, a tough challenge."