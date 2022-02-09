Tsitsipas passes tricky opening test in Rotterdam February 9, 2022 22:11 3:40 min Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas got off to a winning start in Rotterdam with a hard fought victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three tight sets. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP tour Tennis Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester City v Brentford 8:20 min Barcelona to appeal two-match Alves ban 5:19 min Celtic holds off Aberdeen despite late comeback 1:31 min Mahrez, De Bruyne fire as City punishes Brentford 4:06 min Magnificent Murray eases past Bublik in Rotterdam 3:40 min Tsitsipas passes tricky opening test in Rotterdam 1:35 min Martial claims he snubbed Juve, Barca for Sevilla 1:18 min Kepa excels as Chelsea scrapes into CWC final 3:49 min Asensio hails Ancelotti's impact at Real Madrid 0:59 min Arteta reflects on fractured Auba relationship