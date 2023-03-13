Ruud shock in third-round defeat at Indian Wells March 13, 2023 05:12 4:12 min Two of the Indian Wells Masters' top-three seeds have failed to reach the final 16 after Casper Ruud fell 6-4 7-6 (7-2) at the hands of Cristian Garin on Monday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Football ATP Tour Casper Ruud Tennis -Latest Videos 4:12 min Medvedev extends win streak to 16 matches 4:05 min Pioli laments 'strange' Leao struggles 4:05 min Milan's top-four hopes dented by Salernitana draw 4:05 min Serie A: AC Milan v Salernitana 0:35 min Rose perplexed by Haaland criticism 0:38 min Man United won't appeal Casemiro's four-match ban 4:05 min Spalletti tips 'Kvaradona' for greatness at Napoli 1:26 min Guardiola admits Man City success hinges on UCL 0:55 min Gullit urges Kane to leave Tottenham for trophies 3:59 min Ligue 1: FC Nantes v Nice