Rublev digs deep to tame Wolf March 25, 2023 01:58 4:00 min Andrey Rublev was pushed to the limit in his secound-round clash with J.J. Wolf at the Miami Open, but the Russian eventually came through to win 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 and progress to the third round.