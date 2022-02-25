WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The No.4 seed, who won last month's Australian Open against Medvedev in a five-set epic for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title, beat the American in two hours and three minutes.

Nadal was at his tenacious best early, winning the first set 6-0 for the second consecutive match, before Paul hit back in the second.

The Spaniard dropped only 10 points in the opening set with errors creeping into his game early in the second set allowing Paul to get 2-1 up a break.

The pair exchanged a string of four games against serve, with Nadal breaking again with Paul serving for the set, before triumphing in the tie-break.

No.1 seed Medvedev secured his spot in the last four with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Medvedev, who will officially become world No.1 for the first time in his career next week after Novak Djokovic's loss to Jiri Vesely in Dubai, brushed aside the Japanese in one hour and 10 minutes.

The Russian sent down 12 aces and won 69 per cent on his first serve, while he converted six of eight break points across the match.

No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Briton Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final after both triumphed on Friday (AEDT).

Tsitsipas won his quarter-final against Marcus Giron 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 17 minutes, while No.6 seed Norrie made light work of Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 6-0.

At the Chile Open in Santiago, No.1 seed and local favourite Cristian Garin was stunned by countryman Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 6-3.

No.6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic won 6-2 6-0 over Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, while Yannick Hanfmann eased past Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1 6-3.